 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Farmacann

Farmacann

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Farmacann

Farmacann produces the highest quality Cannabis infused products for individuals and pets seeking alternative, natural relief from a variety of ailments. Our products, with an emphasis on CBD, are formulated with consistent, precise micro-dosing using our own Sonoma-grown whole-plant cannabis extracts. We offer products ranging from tinctures, capsules and topicals for convenient application to suit any lifestyle.