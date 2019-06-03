FarmDirectCBDs
USA Hemp Pre-Rolls - 1+ gm each - MOQ 1000 - BULK ORDER FAST - With OR Without Your LOGO!
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product
FarmDirectCBDs Bulk Hemp CBD Pre-rolled Cones! Due to an overwhelming demand we are now offering whitelabel 1g hemp cbd prerolls at a #farmdirect WHOLESALE price. CBD ranges from 5-18% . Delta 9 THC under .3% . Add D8 or D10 if legal in your area. Available in white label (no label) or with your logo on the packaging and can be included in the price (see example in pic 2) or just buy ours! Tried, tested and as always farm direct!
______________________________________________________________
MSRP - $6.00 each / MOQ 1000
No logo or packaging - vac packed BULK - 1000 - 2499 @ $2.50 each. 2500+ @ $1.75 each in your choice of CBD or CBD w/ CBG blend.
Packaged in a clear tube - no label - ADD .50 each
Your applied logo on tube - ADD - $ .50 each
Your logo and contents pre printed on paper board or small custom mylar bags or custom logo on cone tips - call 971-601-0820
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
