FarmDirectCBDs Bulk Hemp CBD Pre-rolled Cones! Due to an overwhelming demand we are now offering whitelabel 1g hemp cbd prerolls at a #farmdirect WHOLESALE price. CBD ranges from 5-18% . Delta 9 THC under .3% . Add D8 or D10 if legal in your area. Available in white label (no label) or with your logo on the packaging and can be included in the price (see example in pic 2) or just buy ours! Tried, tested and as always farm direct!

MSRP - $6.00 each / MOQ 1000



No logo or packaging - vac packed BULK - 1000 - 2499 @ $2.50 each. 2500+ @ $1.75 each in your choice of CBD or CBD w/ CBG blend.

Packaged in a clear tube - no label - ADD .50 each

Your applied logo on tube - ADD - $ .50 each

Your logo and contents pre printed on paper board or small custom mylar bags or custom logo on cone tips - call 971-601-0820