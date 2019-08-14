Loading…
Farmer and the Felon

Animal Mints - Smalls (14.5g)

HybridTHC 24%CBD

About this product

An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.

Animal Mints effects

52 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!