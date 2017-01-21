Farmer and the Felon
Birthday Cake - Eighths (3.5g)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
322 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
