Farmer and the Felon
Chem - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Chem 91 effects
125 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
