About this product
Farmer and the Felon | Flower Biscotti Pie 1/8oz
About this product
About this strain
Biscotti Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Cherry Pie. This strain has a rich and decadent flavor that resembles a freshly baked pie with a hint of nutty. Biscotti Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Pie effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Good Day Farm, Biscotti Pie features flavors like berry, sweet, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Biscotti Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a delicious and potent strain that can help you unwind and indulge, Biscotti Pie might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000937-LIC
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270