Farmer and the Felon represents the story of struggle and perseverance that paved the way for today's legal cannabis marketplace. The brand name pays homage to CannaCraft’s founders: “The Farmer” is Ned Fussell, a long-time sustainable cannabis cultivator. “The Felon” is Dennis Hunter, an industry pioneer who spent seven years in a Federal prison for growing weed. Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders. Farmer and the Felon is for the quality-oriented cannabis connoisseur who believes in doing good.

