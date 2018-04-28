About this product
HYBRID
Flavors: Cherries and Gas
Genetics: Cherry Pie OG x Gelatti
Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Linalool
Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
About this strain
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.
Laughing Gas effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
47% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
Farmer and the Felon represents the story of struggle and perseverance that paved the way for today's legal cannabis marketplace. The brand name pays homage to CannaCraft’s founders: “The Farmer” is Ned Fussell, a long-time sustainable cannabis cultivator. “The Felon” is Dennis Hunter, an industry pioneer who spent seven years in a Federal prison for growing weed. Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders. Farmer and the Felon is for the quality-oriented cannabis connoisseur who believes in doing good.