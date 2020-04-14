About this product
Flavors: Diesel and Spiced Orange
Genetics: MAC x MAC
Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Humulene
Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
Mac 1
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
