Farmer Felon | Peanut Butter Breath Flower - Half Ounce
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
HYBRID
Flavors: Nuts, Salt, and Earth
Genetics: Mendo Breath x Do-si-dos
Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Humulene
Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
222 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
Farmer and the Felon represents the story of struggle and perseverance that paved the way for today's legal cannabis marketplace. The brand name pays homage to CannaCraft’s founders: “The Farmer” is Ned Fussell, a long-time sustainable cannabis cultivator. “The Felon” is Dennis Hunter, an industry pioneer who spent seven years in a Federal prison for growing weed. Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders. Farmer and the Felon is for the quality-oriented cannabis connoisseur who believes in doing good.