Farmer Felon | Purple Punch Pre-Roll - 7-Pack
About this product
Flavors: Grape and Vanilla
Genetics: Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purp
Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Sustainable grown, handcrafted pre-rolls made from the terpene-rich flowers of our favorite strains. Expertly filled to ensure an even burn every time. Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
