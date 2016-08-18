About this product
HYBRID
Flavors: Spiced Citrus and Coffee
Genetics: Chemdawg x Sunshine Daydream
Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene
Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
Flavors: Spiced Citrus and Coffee
Genetics: Chemdawg x Sunshine Daydream
Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene
Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders.
About this strain
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
Sunshine #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
Farmer and the Felon represents the story of struggle and perseverance that paved the way for today's legal cannabis marketplace. The brand name pays homage to CannaCraft’s founders: “The Farmer” is Ned Fussell, a long-time sustainable cannabis cultivator. “The Felon” is Dennis Hunter, an industry pioneer who spent seven years in a Federal prison for growing weed. Farmer and the Felon represents our company's longstanding commitment to doing right by our customers and community. It’s top shelf cannabis at everyday prices. Part of the proceeds are invested in getting social justice for non-violent cannabis offenders. Farmer and the Felon is for the quality-oriented cannabis connoisseur who believes in doing good.