Farmer and the Felon
Fatso - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Fatso effects
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
