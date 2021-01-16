Loading…
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

Fatso - Eighths (3.5g)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

Fatso effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
