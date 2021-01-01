Farmer and the Felon
Gela-tahoe - Eighths (3.5g)
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Genetics: White Tahoe Cookies x White Runtz
Flavor notes: Tart Candy and Spicy Earth
