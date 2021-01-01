Farmer and the Felon
Gela-tahoe - Smalls (14.5g)
An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.
Genetics: White Tahoe Cookies x White Runtz
Flavor notes: Tart Candy and Spicy Earth
