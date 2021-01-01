Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

Gela-tahoe - Smalls (14.5g)

About this product

An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.

Genetics: White Tahoe Cookies x White Runtz

Flavor notes: Tart Candy and Spicy Earth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!