Farmer and the Felon
Hashbar OG - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Hashbar OG effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
