Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

Jet Fuel Gelato - Eighths (3.5g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

Jet Fuel Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
13% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
5% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!