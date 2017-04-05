Loading…
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

Legend OG - Eighths (3.5g)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

Legend OG effects

Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!