Farmer and the Felon

Lemon Cheesecake - Eighths (3.5g)

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
