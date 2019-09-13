Farmer and the Felon
Lemon Cheesecake - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Lemon Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
