Farmer and the Felon
Lemongrass - Smalls (14.5g)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.
Lemongrass effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Hypertension
16% of people say it helps with hypertension
