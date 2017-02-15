Loading…
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

Rolls Choice - Eighths (3.5g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

Rolls Choice effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
