Farmer and the Felon
Shark Shock - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Shark Shock effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
