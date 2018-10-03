Farmer and the Felon
SPK - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
SPK effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
