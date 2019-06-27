Farmer and the Felon
Tropicana Punch - Eighths (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Tropicana Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
17% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!