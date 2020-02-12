Loading…
Logo for the brand Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon

White Runtz - Eighths (3.5g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

White Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
