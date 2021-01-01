Loading…
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX

1:1:1:1 CBN:CBG:THC:CBD Tincture

This powerhouse multi-cannabinoid formula is a potent tincture for whatever ails the mind and body. CBN is a cannabinoid known for a relaxing and sedating effect. CBG is popular for anxiety, focus, gastrointestinal or stomach issues, glaucoma, and more.

Each serving contains 5mg CBN + 5mg CBG + 5mg THC + 5mg CBD
