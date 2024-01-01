Farmer's Friend tinctures are coconut oil based for high bioavailability and a long shelf-life. The graduated dropper allows you to measure the perfect dose. Apply directly in the mouth or add to food or beverage. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free.



CBN is a cannabinoid known for providing a relaxing effect to the body that can be especially beneficial for sleep.



This formula works best for those who do not want a psychoactive experience. It can also be used during the daytime to provide physical relaxation without a change in mental state.



1:1 CBN:CBD - 300mg CBN + 300mg CBD



Each serving is 10mg CBN + 10mg CBD



For more information on CBN products: https://www.ffepdx.com/cbn

