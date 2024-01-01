CBG-rich Açaí Sherbert grown by Million Elephants - Sativa Hybrid



FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.



CBG is known for helping with anxiety, pain, sleep, and stomach issues.



Cannabinoids 786mg

CBG 254 mg

THC 532 mg

Terpenes 1.79 %



To read more about CBG: https://www.ffepdx.com/cbg-cannabigerol-products

