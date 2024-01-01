FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.
We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.
Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.
We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.