1g FECO2 - High CBD (OGB x Sour Brulee)



FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.



We provide this product at a patient-friendly price to make this incredible oil accessible to everybody, especially those in need.



Cannabinoids 677.30 mg



CBD 615.60 mg

THC 46.70 mg

CBC 15 mg



Terpenes 1.45 %

