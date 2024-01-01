1g FECO2 - High CBD (OGB x Sour Brulee)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
THC —CBD —

About this product

1g FECO2 - High CBD (OGB x Sour Brulee)

FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.

We provide this product at a patient-friendly price to make this incredible oil accessible to everybody, especially those in need.

Cannabinoids 677.30 mg

CBD 615.60 mg
THC 46.70 mg
CBC 15 mg

Terpenes 1.45 %

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
Shop products
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
Notice a problem?Report this item