1g FECO2 Hindu Kush (grown by 54 Green Acres) - Landrace Indica

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g FECO2 Hindu Kush (grown by 54 Green Acres) - Landrace Indica

FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.

THC 717.20 mg
CBG 20 mg
CBC 14 mg
Terpenes 1.70 %

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
Shop products
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
Notice a problem?Report this item