1g Glass Cartridge - Berry Pie (grown by Panda Farms) Sativa Hybrid
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item