1g Glass Cartridge - Berry Pie (grown by Panda Farms) Sativa Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 82.41 %
THC 79.67 %
CBG 1.93 %
Terpenes 4.651 %

About this strain

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
