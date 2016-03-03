1g Glass Cartridge - Bettie Page (grown by Oregon Roots) Hybrid
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bettie Page, grown by Liberty Reach Farms in Washington, is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain. This high-THC strain provides mellow euphoria that focuses itself in the cerebral space, encouraging energy rather than lethargy.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item