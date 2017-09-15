1g Glass Cartridge - Blue Magoo (grown by Oregon Roots) Indica Hybrid
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item