1g Glass Cartridge - Cream & Sugar (grown by Old Gold Gardens) Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g Glass Cartridge - Cream & Sugar (grown by Old Gold Gardens - Hybrid)

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 76.90 %

THC 73.49 %
CBG 1.95 %

Terpenes 5.81 %

About this strain

Cream And Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina and Cookies & Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cream And Sugar is a sweet and earthy strain that has a mint and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a creative and relaxing high that can help with stress, pain, and depression. Cream And Sugar is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cream And Sugar effects include feeling focused, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cream And Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, pain, and depression. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Cream And Sugar features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cream And Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cream And Sugar has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a balanced and tasty strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream And Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
