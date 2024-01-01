1g Glass Cartridge - Dosi Sherbert (grown by Oregon Roots) Indica Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

THC 65 %
CBC 3.46 %
CBG 2.38 %
Terpenes 6 %

About this strain

Dosi Sherbert is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2 Scoops and Dosidos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Dosi Sherbert is a multi-award winning strain that has a unique flavor and effect. It is known for its sweet, creamy, doughy and smooth taste with hints of lavender and diesel. Dosi Sherbert is 18-23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Sherbert effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and nausea. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Dosi Sherbert features flavors like spicy, citrus, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dosi Sherbert typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Sherbert has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
Shop products
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
