1g Glass Cartridge - Huckleberry Diesel (grown by 54 Green Acres) - Sativa Hybrid
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.
