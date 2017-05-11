1g Glass Cartridge - Lodi Dodi (grown by Frontier Farms) - Sativa Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Lodi Dodi grown by Frontier Farms

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 81.61 %
THC 76.52%
CBG. 2.82%
CBC 2.61%
Terpenes 1.75 %

About this strain

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
