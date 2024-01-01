1g Glass Cartridge - Platinum GSC (grown by Ten Four Farms) - Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Platnium GSC grown by Ten Four Farms

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 72.31%
THC 69.59%
CBG 1.65%
CBC 1.29%
Terpenes 9.73 %

About this strain

Platinum GSC is a hybrid weed strain that's a premium version of GSC, which breeder Jigga made from OG Kush crossed to F1 Durban. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum GSC is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Platinum GSC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum GSC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
