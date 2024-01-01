1g Glass Cartridge - Platinum GSC (grown by Ten Four Farms) - Hybrid
Platinum GSC is a hybrid weed strain that's a premium version of GSC, which breeder Jigga made from OG Kush crossed to F1 Durban. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum GSC is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Platinum GSC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum GSC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
