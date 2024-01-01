We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.



We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.



Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.



We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.



Made with love! ❤️



Show more