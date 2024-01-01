1g Glass Cartridge - Super Boof (grown by Virgin Cannabis) Hybrid

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g Glass Cartridge - Super Boof (grown by Virgin Cannabis) Hybrid

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 82.58 %
THC 78.67 %
CBG 2.58 %
Terpenes 2.93 %

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
Shop products
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
Notice a problem?Report this item