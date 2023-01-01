This powerhouse multi-cannabinoid formula is a potent tincture of whatever ails your mind and body.
CBN is a cannabinoid known for a relaxing and sedating effect without a psychoactive high. CBG has been shown to be helpful for increasing focus, treating anxiety, gastrointestinal issues, glaucoma and more.
For more information about CBN visit ffepdx.com/cbn
Since 2015 Farmer's Friend has brought the highest quality Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2 to the Oregon market. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.