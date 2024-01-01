1oz Tincture - 1000mg THC Indica - Gush Mints (grown by Millerville Farms)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Gush Mints grown by Millerville Farms.

Farmer's Friend tinctures contain only fractionated coconut oil and strain-specific RCO (Refined Cannabis Oil). Fractionated coconut oil is a great carrier for cannabis because it has a high bioavailability rate and a long shelf-life.

The graduated dropper allows you to measure the perfect dose. Apply directly in the mouth or add to food or beverage. Click below to learn about Farmer's Friends different THC and CBD Tinctures.

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
