1oz Tincture - 1000mg THC Sativa - Strawberries & Cream (grown by Old Gold Gardens)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Our 1.0oz tinctures are made with fractionated coconut oil and full-spectrum CO2 cannabis oil

Each batch is strain-specific and can be applied directly in the mouth or added to food or beverage.

Infused with Strawberries & Cream grown by Old Gold Gardens

30 servings per bottle

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
