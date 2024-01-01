2g - FECO2 Candied Lemons (grown by Frontier Farms)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Candied Lemons grown by Frontier Farms - Indica Hybrid

Wedding Pie x Larry OG

FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.

Cannabinoids 1314 mg
THC 1301 mg
CBG 16.20 mg
CBC 4 mg
Terpenes 4.67 %

About this strain

Candied Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Larry OG. This strain is named after the sweet and sour candy, and it has a zesty and tangy flavor with hints of citrus and cream. Candied Lemons is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candied Lemons effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candied Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and mood swings. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Candied Lemons features flavors like lemon, sweet, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Candied Lemons typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a refreshing and uplifting treat that can help them feel happy and energized. Candied Lemons is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candied Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
Shop products
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
