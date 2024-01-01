High CBG - (OGB X Sour Brulee)



FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.

We provide this product at a patient-friendly price to make this incredible oil accessible to everybody, especially those in need.



Cannabinoids 1354.4 mg



THC 93.30 mg

CBD 1231.20 mg

CBC 29.90 mg



Terpenes 1.45 %

