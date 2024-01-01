Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.
No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.
All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.
We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.
Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.
We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.