2g Glass Cartridge - Platinum Runtz (grown by Ten Four Farms)
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Platinum Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum Runtz is a rare and exclusive strain that has a peppered, fruity, and cheesy flavor and aroma. Platinum Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Runtz effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Runtz features flavors like chestnut, blue cheese, and ammonia. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Platinum Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Platinum Runtz has a cerebral and relaxing high that can boost your mood and appetite. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.