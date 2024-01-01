2g Glass Cartridge - Platinum Runtz (grown by Ten Four Farms)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
2g Glass Cartridge - Platinum Runtz (grown by Ten Four Farms) Hybrid

Our cartridges are filled with our signature RCO, Refined Cannabis Oil, which features the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CO2 extraction process keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes together throughout processing and results in an activated oil (you can eat it!) that tastes and feels as the grower intended.

No additives, preservatives, distillate, or non-cannabis ingredients.

All Quartz Glass Cartridge - No Heavy Metals - Ceramic Coil - Big Vapor - No Burnt Taste - Fast Heating - Good down to the last drop - BBTANK Technology

Cannabinoids 77.03%
THC. 75.66%
CBC 1.49 %
CBN. 0.29%
Terpenes 5.48 %

Platinum Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum Runtz is a rare and exclusive strain that has a peppered, fruity, and cheesy flavor and aroma. Platinum Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Runtz effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Runtz features flavors like chestnut, blue cheese, and ammonia. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Platinum Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Platinum Runtz has a cerebral and relaxing high that can boost your mood and appetite. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
