Farmer's Friend tinctures are coconut oil based for high bioavailability and a long shelf-life. The graduated dropper allows you to measure the perfect dose. Apply directly in the mouth or add to food or beverage. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free.
CBN is a cannabinoid known for providing a relaxing effect to the body that can be especially beneficial for sleep.
This formula works best for those who do not want a psychoactive experience. It can also be used during the daytime to provide physical relaxation without a change in mental state.
1:1 CBN:CBD - 600mg CBN + 600mg CBD
Each serving is 10mg CBN + 10mg CBD
For more information on CBN products: https://www.ffepdx.com/cbn
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.
We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.
Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.
We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.