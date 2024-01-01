Farmer's Friend tinctures are coconut oil based for high bioavailability and a long shelf-life. The graduated dropper allows you to measure the perfect dose. We offer strain-specific THC and CBD tinctures in 1000 and 2000 mg formulas featuring indicas, sativas, hybrids, and CBD-rich options. Apply directly in the mouth or add to food or beverage. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free.
Infused with Blue Orchid grown by East Fork Cultivars Lineage: Blue Dynamite x Ringo’s Gift
Each serving contains - high CBD, low THC
60 servings per bottle
For more information on our tinctures: https://www.ffepdx.com/full-list-of-cannabis-tinctures
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.
We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.
Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.
We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.